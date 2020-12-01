    Ohio State to Resume Activities Ahead of Possible Game vs. Michigan State

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    An Ohio State helmet sits on a bench during an NCAA football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Ohio State won 28-3. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)
    BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

    The Ohio State Buckeyes are resuming football activities on Tuesday ahead of their potential game on Saturday against Michigan State.  

    Ohio State confirmed it will resume activities in an official statement:

    Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith announced on Friday that the team's game against Illinois the following day was canceled due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. 

    "We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement, via CBS Sports' David Cobb. "The health, safety, and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff."

    Head coach Ryan Day was among those who tested positive, per a statement from the school (h/t Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch). 

    Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Day won't be available to coach the Buckeyes on Saturday if their game against Michigan State takes place. Big Ten policy requires coaches to self-isolate for at least 10 days with a positive test. 

    Per Big Ten protocols for this season, teams must play at least six games to qualify for the conference championship game. There is no minimum-game requirement to make the College Football Playoff. 

    Ohio State previously had its Nov. 14 game against Maryland canceled due to coronavirus issues within the Terrapins program. 

    The Buckeyes have currently played four games with two remaining, including Saturday against Michigan State and on Dec. 12 against Michigan. They are currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings. 

