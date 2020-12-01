IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 1

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

"Size matters!" XXXL's Larry D exclaimed as he entered the squared circle alongside partner Acey Romero for a showdown with the Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. It was Romero and Larry who viciously assaulted Shelley shortly after Bound For Glory, causing him to miss several weeks of action.

The vengeful former Impact Tag Team Champions started quick, taking the fight to their much larger opponents. Both Sabin and Shelley quickly felt the wrath of the heels, though, as XXXL slowed the pace and looked to gain control with their strength advantage.

Shelley and Sabin weathered the storm and fired off another rapid-paced onslaught. Romero, though, flattened both men and set his sights on Shelley. The heels isolated Shelley and worked him over in their corner of the ring, making Sabin expend energy to break up pins and save his partner from defeat.

Sabin joined Shelley for a double-team maneuver to Romero before officially being tagged into the match. The former world champion rocked Larry D with a forearm, clothesline, jumping knee and enzuigiri before finally downing him with a DDT.

XXXL momentarily regained control of the match, downing Sabin for a near-fall. A misfire that sent them crashing into each other put the heels on the defensive. They ultimately put the heavyweights away with Skull and Bones for the win.

Result

Motor City Machine Guns defeated XXXL

Grade

B

Analysis

It's time for people to start talking about the work Larry D and Acey Romero are doing as XXXL. For two heavyweights who employ a largely power-based offense, they work extremely well with smaller opponents. We saw it with The Rascalz and again here.

For competitors of their size, they could easily take the lazy way out by punching and kicking their way through matches but they work damn hard to prove they can keep up with their peers and the result is often a much better match than wrestlers of their style may have worked in the past.

As for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, they are every bit as good as they were at the peak of their Impact Wrestling careers but they are smarter now. They fit their stuff in where applicable, still work circles around the teams they share the ring with and are ever the creative performers. They don't take as many unnecessary risks at this point and that is a good thing.

Shelley and Sabin are one of the most influential and best teams of their generation and to see them have the opportunity to reaffirm their place in modern wrestling history has been one of the highlights of 2020 in the sport.