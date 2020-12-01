    Browns' Myles Garrett Returns from COVID List; Ronnie Harrison on IR with Injury

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they activated defensive end Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

    Garrett missed each of Cleveland's past two games after being placed on the list, but the Browns won both contests.

    With Garrett back in the fold, Cleveland will look to improve to 9-3 when it visits the 8-3 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

    Garrett was a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 20, and despite missing two games, he is still likely in the mix.

    The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is tied for second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks, trailing only Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has 10. Garrett is also tied for the lead in forced fumbles with four.

    Garrett entered the season having recorded double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons, including a career-high 13.5 in 2018.

    While Garrett's return will provide a huge boost to the defense, Harrison's absence could hurt the secondary significantly.

    The third-round pick out of Alabama in 2018 was acquired by Cleveland from the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the season for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Harrison has started six of the 10 games he's appeared in, racking up 32 tackles, six passes defended, one sack and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

    Harrison is required to miss at least three games, meaning he will first be eligible to return for the Browns' Week 16 game at the New York Jets.

    Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph figure to serve as the starting safeties with Sheldrick Redwine and Tedric Thompson providing depth.

    The Browns have already clinched their first season with a record of .500 or better since they went 10-6 in 2007, and a win over Tennessee would go a long way toward positioning them for their first playoff appearance since 2002.

    Related

      Week 13 Playoff Scenarios and Wild-Card Picture

      Week 13 Playoff Scenarios and Wild-Card Picture
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Week 13 Playoff Scenarios and Wild-Card Picture

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Youngsters Shedding Their Bust Label 💪

      Former top prospects proving us wrong after their slow start

      NFL Youngsters Shedding Their Bust Label 💪
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Youngsters Shedding Their Bust Label 💪

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

      Get ahead of the Week 13 waiver deadline with our must-have pickups 📲

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊

      Where does your team stand in our latest rankings?

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      New NFL Power Rankings 📊

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report