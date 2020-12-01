    Sun Bowl Reportedly Canceled for 1st Time Since Inception in 1935 Amid COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KELLOGG'S FROSTED FLAKES - Tony the Tiger cheers football players ahead of the Florida State Seminoles and Arizona State Sun Devils matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Tony's Mission Tiger initiative – which raises awareness and helps fund at-risk middle school sports programs – aligns with the Sun Bowl's inaugural purpose of helping underprivileged children. (Ruben Ramirez/AP Images for Kellogg's Frosted Flakes)
    Ruben R. Ramirez/Associated Press

    The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is reportedly set to cancel the 2020 edition over COVID-19 concerns.

    Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported the game will be officially canceled in an announcement Tuesday.

    The Sun Bowl had played every year since its inception in 1935.

    The Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawaii, Holiday, Motor City, Pinstripe and Redbox bowls were previously canceled because of COVID-19. 

    The Sun Bowl was slated for Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Like much of the country, Texas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

    Nationwide, there has been a 28 percent increase in deaths related to the coronavirus over the last 14 days, and there has been a 34 percent increase in hospitalizations, according to the New York Times.

    El Paso recently brought in the National Guard to help support its morgues amid an increase of hospitalizations and deaths in the area.      

