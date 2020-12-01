Sun Bowl Reportedly Canceled for 1st Time Since Inception in 1935 Amid COVID-19

Ruben R. Ramirez/Associated Press

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is reportedly set to cancel the 2020 edition over COVID-19 concerns.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported the game will be officially canceled in an announcement Tuesday.

The Sun Bowl had played every year since its inception in 1935.

The Bahamas, Celebration, Fenway, Hawaii, Holiday, Motor City, Pinstripe and Redbox bowls were previously canceled because of COVID-19.

The Sun Bowl was slated for Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Like much of the country, Texas has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Nationwide, there has been a 28 percent increase in deaths related to the coronavirus over the last 14 days, and there has been a 34 percent increase in hospitalizations, according to the New York Times.

El Paso recently brought in the National Guard to help support its morgues amid an increase of hospitalizations and deaths in the area.