    Pistons' Blake Griffin Ruled Out vs. Warriors After Entering Concussion Protocol

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin left Tuesday night's game vs. the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow from James Wiseman, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

    He is now in the concussion protocol and will not return. 

    The 31-year-old has typically been one of the NBA's most productive players when healthy, but injuries have often slowed an otherwise strong career. He won Rookie of the Year for the 2010-11 season and proceeded to earn six All-Star selections since being selected first overall in the 2009 draft.

    Griffin missed his entire first year in the NBA with a knee injury. After a four-year stretch of solid durability, he has played more than 70 games only once over the last six seasons because of a variety of knee ailments and other injuries.

    Sekou Doumbouya will likely enter the starting lineup alongside Mason Plumlee in the frontcourt. It should also create the most extensive playing time to date for rookie Isaiah Stewart.

    Griffin is a crucial piece of the Pistons' offensive game plan as they attempt to push for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Another extended absence would be a major setback despite the team's depth at the 4.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Delon Wright, Brother Dorell, Recall Special NBA Moment Facing Each Other

      Delon Wright, Brother Dorell, Recall Special NBA Moment Facing Each Other
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      Delon Wright, Brother Dorell, Recall Special NBA Moment Facing Each Other

      RSN
      via RSN

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

      Heat star (ankle) lists as out for tonight's TNT matchup

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jimmy Butler Out vs. Bucks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      MRI reveals Grizzlies star has Grade 2 ankle sprain

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morant Expected Out 3-5 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Revival of Josh Jackson

      Revival of Josh Jackson
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      Revival of Josh Jackson

      PistonPowered
      via PistonPowered