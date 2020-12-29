Pistons' Blake Griffin Ruled Out vs. Warriors After Entering Concussion Protocol

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin left Tuesday night's game vs. the Golden State Warriors after taking an inadvertent elbow from James Wiseman, per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

He is now in the concussion protocol and will not return.

The 31-year-old has typically been one of the NBA's most productive players when healthy, but injuries have often slowed an otherwise strong career. He won Rookie of the Year for the 2010-11 season and proceeded to earn six All-Star selections since being selected first overall in the 2009 draft.

Griffin missed his entire first year in the NBA with a knee injury. After a four-year stretch of solid durability, he has played more than 70 games only once over the last six seasons because of a variety of knee ailments and other injuries.

Sekou Doumbouya will likely enter the starting lineup alongside Mason Plumlee in the frontcourt. It should also create the most extensive playing time to date for rookie Isaiah Stewart.

Griffin is a crucial piece of the Pistons' offensive game plan as they attempt to push for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. Another extended absence would be a major setback despite the team's depth at the 4.