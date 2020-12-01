    Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19; Won't Race in Sakhir F1 Grand Prix

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 file photo Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. World champion Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend, his Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team said Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020. (Giuseppe Cacace, Pool via AP, File)
    Giuseppe Cacace/Associated Press

    Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and will not race in the Sakhir Grand Prix, he announced Tuesday.

    "I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote on Twitter. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe."

    Hamilton said he woke up with mild symptoms Monday before testing positive. He had tested negative three times over the last week.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Related

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      Our staff give their picks after another eventful Sunday ➡️

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Dominate Bears on SNF

      @SOBO55 breaks down how Green Bay has already crowned itself as the NFC North's king 📲

      Packers Dominate Bears on SNF
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Packers Dominate Bears on SNF

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Phil Mickelson Shines 🌟

      Lefty stole the show as a player, coach and showman at Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change

      Phil Mickelson Shines 🌟
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Phil Mickelson Shines 🌟

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Warriors superstar spoke to B/R about his golf obsession before Capital One’s The Match: ‘Could I have made it?’ ➡️

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯
      Featured logo
      Featured

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report