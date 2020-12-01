Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19; Won't Race in Sakhir F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19; Won't Race in Sakhir F1 Grand PrixDecember 1, 2020
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 and will not race in the Sakhir Grand Prix, he announced Tuesday.
"I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," Hamilton wrote on Twitter. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we've been in order to stay safe."
Hamilton said he woke up with mild symptoms Monday before testing positive. He had tested negative three times over the last week.
