Ranking the Best, Worst Potential Playoff Matchups for the Cleveland Browns

0 of 6

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

At 8-3, the Cleveland Browns look headed to the playoffs.

That's a good embodiment of just how wild the 2020 NFL season has been, considering Cleveland hasn't qualified for the postseason since 2002, which was its only appearance since the franchise rejoined the league in 1999.

That means it's time to think about their potential playoff matchups—anywhere from Wild Card Weekend to the AFC Championship Game.

Maybe the record, which has them second in the AFC North and holding the fifth seed, is fool's gold. After all, the Browns trounced the weak NFC East and bad teams like Jacksonville. They also lost to playoff contenders (hence the minus-21 point differential and 5-3 record in the conference). But anything can happen in the postseason.

Some notable good and downright awful possible matchups exist for the Browns based on recent history, schematics and opponent performance. Let's rank those in order of difficulty, starting with the easiest.