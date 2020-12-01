3 Takeaways from Seahawks' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks picked up their eighth win of the season on Monday night and reclaimed their spot atop the NFC West. After stumbling through Weeks 9 and 10, they have won back-to-back games, while the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams both lost in Week 12.

Monday's win came against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has just three wins on its resume, so it might mean more in the standings than it does to the Seahawks' momentum. However, this doesn't mean Seattle can't take away some positives from a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score might indicate.

The Seahawks dominated the Eagles, plain and simple, and they may have learned a few things along the way.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from Monday night's 23-17 win over Philadelphia.