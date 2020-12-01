NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks are giving Giannis Antetokounmpo reasons to consider committing his future to the Badger State.

The first is a roster that just helped secure the Association's best record for the past two seasons. The second is the offseason enhancements to said roster, highlighted by the arrival of two-way standout guard Jrue Holiday.

The next is yet to come by way of a five-year, $228 million supermax extension offer, which can be signed between now and Dec. 21. That discussion could be taking place in short order now that the two-time MVP is back stateside after visiting his native Greece.

"The expectation that the team has is that they will meet with him in the next few days to discuss his contract extension," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "... It's hanging over the Bucks, but the Bucks are confident he's going to sign it."

The Bucks, of course, have to express confidence in an agreement, because losing him would be a crushing blow that could take years to recover from. Saying that, it's a metric ton of money from a team Antetokounmpo has already enjoyed substantial success with.

It feels more likely than not he'll put pen to paper, but until the ink dries, this is a situation the entire hoops world will be watching.