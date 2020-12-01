    Bettor Loses $500K Wager After Eagles' Late TD, 2-Point Conversion vs. Seahawks

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 1, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    Though Carson Wentz's touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers with 12 seconds left to play and the subsequent two-point conversion didn't change the final outcome on the scoreboard in the Philadelphia Eagles' 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it changed everything for one bettor.

    Someone bet $500,000 on the Seahawks at -6.5 ahead of Monday's game, and it was an easy call for most of the game. The Seahawks had a 14-6 lead at halftime, and before Wentz hit Rodgers in garbage time, they were set to win by 14 points.

    Even so, all hope wasn't lost once Wentz found the end zone. Had the Eagles kicked the extra point, they would have lost 23-16 and just managed to cover the spread. But $500,000 went down the drain when the Eagles converted on a Miles Sanders run.

    The bettor wasn't the only one who fell Monday night, as the Eagles dropped to 3-7-1 and third place in the NFC East.

