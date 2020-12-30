Dalvin Cook Reportedly Won't Play for Vikings vs. Lions After Family Emergency

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is tending to a family emergency in Miami and will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The Florida State product is the biggest playmaker in an offense that also features Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and will be sorely missed in Week 17.

Cook has 1,557 rushing yards, 361 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in 14 games as a follow-up effort to a Pro Bowl season in 2019 that saw him tally 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Minnesota is nowhere near the same threat offensively when he is not out there, but it can at least turn toward the solid Alexander Mattison when it plays Detroit.

Don't be surprised if Kirk Cousins leans even more on Jefferson and Thielen, either, until Cook returns.