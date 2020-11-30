Bruce Irvin Rips Carson Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss to Seahawks

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Bruce Irvin wasn't on the field for Monday's 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn't stop the Seattle Seahawks linebacker from setting his sights on Carson Wentz.

Irvin needed three words to sum up Wentz's performance:

The Eagles quarterback finished 25-of-45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while getting sacked six times. His stat line would have looked even worse had he not thrown a 33-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers in the waning seconds.

Even against a Seahawks defense that was allowing 343.7 yards per game through the air, Wentz looked tentative and unable to muster any confidence. Quandre Diggs' interception in the fourth quarter was emblematic of the mistakes Wentz continues to make in the pocket.

Maybe the 2017 Pro Bowler is stuck in a rut and needs a full offseason to get himself right. Or maybe the situation is as simple as Irvin described.