    Bruce Irvin Rips Carson Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) laughs after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    Bruce Irvin wasn't on the field for Monday's 23-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn't stop the Seattle Seahawks linebacker from setting his sights on Carson Wentz.

    Irvin needed three words to sum up Wentz's performance:

    The Eagles quarterback finished 25-of-45 for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while getting sacked six times. His stat line would have looked even worse had he not thrown a 33-yard touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers in the waning seconds.

    Even against a Seahawks defense that was allowing 343.7 yards per game through the air, Wentz looked tentative and unable to muster any confidence. Quandre Diggs' interception in the fourth quarter was emblematic of the mistakes Wentz continues to make in the pocket.

    Maybe the 2017 Pro Bowler is stuck in a rut and needs a full offseason to get himself right. Or maybe the situation is as simple as Irvin described.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense

      We take a look at how the Seahawks continue to win by using their MVP-caliber QB and the best pair of WRs ➡️

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder

      Metcalf said Eagles DC Jim Schwartz told him he's not on Megatron's level yet: 'That made me mad'

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report