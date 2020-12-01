NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marcus Smart, Chris Paul, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Marcus Smart has become one of the most beloved players in Boston for his tireless effort and intensity.

The Celtics made him the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft, and he has made himself a vital part of the roster. He gives Boston another playmaker in the backcourt, one capable of making plays for his teammates and getting hot from beyond the arc.

But the 26-year-old is truly indispensable on the defensive end of the floor. He has been named first-team All-Defense in back-to-back seasons, guarding just about every position on the floor and harassing opponents on the ball. The former Hustle Award winner scraps for every loose ball and is never afraid to take on challenging defensive assignments.

Smart is one of the most ideal fits for Brad Stevens' defensive schemes. But despite his real and symbolic value to the franchise, he is not untouchable in trade talks.

Matt Moore of The Action Network previously reported the Celtics and Golden State Warriors had "exploratory talks" on a deal that would send Smart to the Dubs in exchange for the No. 2 pick in October.

While nothing came of those talks, David Aldridge of The Athletic reported the Oklahoma State product is "not ungettable," suggesting he could be had for the right price.

This is by no means an indication the Celtics are making Smart readily available. They would almost certainly only offer him in a deal for a current or potential future star, which could explain why Ainge floated the idea of swapping him for the right to fill a need and select James Wiseman with the No. 2 pick.

Then again, the Celtics also have a fairly lucrative trade exception to play around with, and they might choose to pair that with Smart in an effort to nab a marquee player.

For now, though, Boston will try its luck again with most of the same roster still intact. It figures to benefit from the addition of Tristan Thompson and Aaron Nesmith (via the draft), and a healthier Kemba Walker would help matters quite a bit.

Still, it's worth keeping an eye on Smart especially considering he has just two years remaining on his contract.