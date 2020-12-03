Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13

1 of 6

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

This time of year, any edge a fantasy manager can gain is a big one. And in Week 13, having an elite quarterback is a distinct edge.

Signal-callers like Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs have been putting up big numbers most of the season, including in Week 12. All should be just fine in Week 13, as well.

But the same cannot necessarily be said for the second- and third-tier fantasy quarterbacks. More than a few lower-end weekly starters have unfavorable matchups this week, and Tom Brady managers looking for a streaming option don't have a lot of viable selections to sort through.

At least it's not a must-win week, right?

No one said fantasy football was easy.

Good Matchups

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)

In his past four outings, Cousins is averaging over 280 yards and almost three scores per game with just three total turnovers, and that includes a matchup with a stout Chicago Bears defense and a game without Adam Thielen. Throw in a top-five fantasy matchup and there's real upside available here.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)

Hill didn't even hit 100 passing yards last week, but he has now scored twice on the ground in each of the last two outings and lit up the Atlanta Falcons defense for 233 passing yards in the long-ago days of Week 11. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020 than the Falcons.

Bad Matchups

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600)

Murray's rushing numbers have been down of late, possibly due to an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. The first overall pick in 2019 isn't especially likely to rebound in Week 13 since the Los Angeles Rams are sitting dead last in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks in 2020.

Deshaun Watson, Houston (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500)

After his four-touchdown outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, Watson is an awfully hard player to sit in a must-win week. But for most of this season, the Indianapolis Colts have been stingy to opposing quarterbacks. Don't be surprised if Watson lands in low-end QB1 territory this week.

Sleeper

Colt McCoy, New York Giants (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)

It doesn't sound like Daniel Jones (hamstring) is going to be able to play Sunday in Seattle. That means a start for veteran backup Colt McCoy against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL by a wide margin.

Week 13 QB Rankings