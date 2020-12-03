Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 13December 3, 2020
For a great many fantasy managers, the playoffs are already here.
Yes, Week 13 is still technically the regular season in most leagues, and some folks are either in the tournament no matter what or out of it no matter what. But a lot of folks with chewed fingernails are in "win and in" mode. The equation is simple: Get a victory this week and play on; lose, and the offseason begins.
No one likes the offseason.
The pressure is ratcheted up considerably in a week like this, but we're here to alleviate some of that pressure by handing fantasy managers a guide to Week 13 that features both position-by-position fantasy rankings for point-per-reception (PPR) leagues and some analysis of players to target and avoid.
Let's make Week 13 count.
And look at the bright side: All those nerves will burn off some of last week's caloric intake.
Quarterbacks
- Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN)
- Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. PHI)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Josh Allen, BUF (at SF)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. IND)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. NE)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Derek Carr, LV (at NYJ)
- Jared Goff, LAR (at ARZ)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Taysom Hill, NO (at ATL)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Philip Rivers, IND (at HOU)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NO)
- Cam Newton, NE (at LAC)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (at CHI)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (at GB)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (at TEN)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (vs. DET)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (at BAL)
- Nick Mullens, SF (vs. BUF)
- Colt McCoy, NYG (at SEA)
- Drew Lock, DEN (at KC) [INJURED]
- Alex Smith, WAS (at PIT)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (vs. LV)
- Mike Glennon, JAX (at MIN)
- Brandon Allen, CIN (at MIA)
This time of year, any edge a fantasy manager can gain is a big one. And in Week 13, having an elite quarterback is a distinct edge.
Signal-callers like Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs have been putting up big numbers most of the season, including in Week 12. All should be just fine in Week 13, as well.
But the same cannot necessarily be said for the second- and third-tier fantasy quarterbacks. More than a few lower-end weekly starters have unfavorable matchups this week, and Tom Brady managers looking for a streaming option don't have a lot of viable selections to sort through.
At least it's not a must-win week, right?
No one said fantasy football was easy.
Good Matchups
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at JAX) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400)
In his past four outings, Cousins is averaging over 280 yards and almost three scores per game with just three total turnovers, and that includes a matchup with a stout Chicago Bears defense and a game without Adam Thielen. Throw in a top-five fantasy matchup and there's real upside available here.
Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (at ATL) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Hill didn't even hit 100 passing yards last week, but he has now scored twice on the ground in each of the last two outings and lit up the Atlanta Falcons defense for 233 passing yards in the long-ago days of Week 11. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020 than the Falcons.
Bad Matchups
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,600)
Murray's rushing numbers have been down of late, possibly due to an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. The first overall pick in 2019 isn't especially likely to rebound in Week 13 since the Los Angeles Rams are sitting dead last in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks in 2020.
Deshaun Watson, Houston (vs. IND) (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500)
After his four-touchdown outing against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, Watson is an awfully hard player to sit in a must-win week. But for most of this season, the Indianapolis Colts have been stingy to opposing quarterbacks. Don't be surprised if Watson lands in low-end QB1 territory this week.
Sleeper
Colt McCoy, New York Giants (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
It doesn't sound like Daniel Jones (hamstring) is going to be able to play Sunday in Seattle. That means a start for veteran backup Colt McCoy against a Seahawks defense that has allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL by a wide margin.
Week 13 QB Rankings
Running Backs
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at ATL)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at TEN)
- James Robinson, JAX (at MIN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at GB)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. PHI)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at NYJ)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET)
- Chris Carson, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NE)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PIT)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at BAL)
- Raheem Mostert, SF (vs. BUF)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (at HOU)
- Damien Harris, NE (at LAC)
- Melvin Gordon III, DEN (at KC)
- Wayne Gallman, NYG (at SEA)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. DEN)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- JK Dobbins, BAL (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. CIN) [INJURED]
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at TEN)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (at MIA)
- David Johnson, HOU (vs. IND) [INJURED]
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (vs. WAS)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Frank Gore, NYJ (vs. LV)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at ARZ)
- James White, NE (at LAC)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at PIT)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at SF)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., LAR (at ARZ)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. DAL)
- Latavius Murray, NO (at ATL)
- Jordan Wilkins, IND (at HOU)
- Brian Hill, ATL (vs. NO)
- Jamaal Williams, GB (vs. PHI)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (at KC)
- Adrian Peterson, DET (at CHI)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. NO)
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. NE)
- Jerick McKinnon, SF (vs. BUF)
- Zack Moss, BUF (at SF)
- Mark Ingram II, BAL (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. BUF)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (vs. DEN)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT (vs. WAS)
- Sony Michel, NE (at LAC)
Fantasy managers dodged a catastrophe in Week 12.
It was bad enough when Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings coughed up the rock early in the second half of Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. But when fantasy's second-highest-scoring PPR back had to be helped off the field, his fantasy managers no doubt saw the season flash before their eyes.
However, Cook returned to the game a couple of drives later, so his ankle injury doesn't appear serious.
Fantasy managers also got Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers and Chris Carson of the Seattle Seahawks back in Week 12, and Week 13 could bring the return of Mark Ingram II and JK Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens (COVID-19), D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions (concussion) and David Johnson of the Houston Texans (concussion).
More viable fantasy options are always a good thing, especially in the backfield.
Good Matchups
David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. DET) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500)
There wasn't much to cheer about in Chicago's blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, but Montgomery piled up 143 total yards and a touchdown on 16 touches. This week brings a matchup with a Lions defense leading the league in PPR points given up to running backs.
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at GBP) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700)
As was just mentioned, the Packers allowed a huge game to David Montgomery, and only one team has surrendered more PPR points to the running back position in 2020. That bodes well for Sanders during a game in which the Eagles will all but certainly look to control the tempo with the ground game.
Bad Matchups
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (at PIT) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800)
Gibson looked the part of a superstar in the making with his 136-yard, three-touchdown effort against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. However, that was against the league's worst run defense. The Pittsburgh Steelers rank inside the top 10 in that regard.
Brian Hill, Atlanta Falcons (vs. NOS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800)
If Todd Gurley (knee) makes it back onto the field for this game, he goes into this spot as maybe the biggest fade of Week 13. The New Orleans Saints are dead last in PPR points allowed to running backs, and Gurley had all of 26 rushing yards the last time these teams met.
Sleeper
Frank Gore, New York Jets (vs. LV) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400)
Right now, most fantasy managers are making a face like they just ate an entire lemon at the thought of starting Gore in a must-win game. But the veteran back has quietly posted two straight games with over 70 total yards. He has averaged over 13 PPR points per game over that span.
Week 13 RB Rankings
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. DEN)
- Davante Adams, GB (vs. PHI)
- Michael Thomas, NO (at ATL)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. NO)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at SF)
- Allen Robinson II, CHI (vs. DET)
- A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PIT)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Julio Jones, ATL (vs. NO) [INJURED]
- Robert Woods, LAR (at ARZ)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. NE)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at ARZ)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (at BAL)
- Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. IND)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. BUF)
- Corey Davis, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (at CHI) [INJURED]
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at BAL)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (at SEA)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO (at ATL)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at KC)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (at MIN) [INJURED]
- Nelson Agholor, LV (at NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (at TEN)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at MIA)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at SEA)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at MIA)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at LAC)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. LV)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (at SF)
- Keelan Cole Sr., JAX (at MIN)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (at HOU)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (vs. DEN)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. PHI)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (at GB)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. DAL)
- Tim Patrick, DEN (at KC)
In Week 12, there were two groups of fantasy managers: the group with shares of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the group that went up against the fifth-year veteran.
One group was all kinds of overjoyed. The other is still wiping away the tears after getting smoked.
To say Hill had himself a day against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the understatement of the year. He hauled in 13 catches for 269 yards and three scores in the game, which was good for almost 60 fantasy points in PPR scoring systems. According to Chris Towers of CBS Sports, it was the sixth-biggest PPR stat line ever.
This was a game in which Hill had 203 receiving yards at the end of the first quarter.
If you started Hill, you all but certainly won. If you played against him, you lost. He's now the highest-scoring PPR receiver of 2020 by a fair margin, as well as the top-ranked player at the position in Week 13.
Just don't expect 60 points again.
Good Matchups
Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns (at TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200)
Landry had his biggest game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, hauling in eight catches on 11 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown. He draws another favorable matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
Sterling Shepard, New York Giants (at SEA) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300)
Shepard has quietly been solid when on the field this year, catching six or more passes in every game but one. This week's matchup with a porous Seattle Seahawks secondary has a good chance of producing his biggest stat line of the season.
Bad Matchups
Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS) (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300)
Claypool has been nothing short of outstanding as a rookie for the Steelers, posting WR2 numbers in 12-team PPR formats. But the Washington Football Team has been the single most difficult fantasy matchup for wide receivers this season.
Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR) (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200)
DeAndre Hopkins is a must-start, but between Kyler Murray's struggles of late (and the possibility his dinged-up throwing shoulder is affecting his accuracy downfield) and a terrible fantasy matchup with Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams, Kirk is best left alone this week.
Sleeper
Keelan Cole Sr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800)
If DJ Chark Jr. can't go again Sunday, then Collin Johnson could be an even cheaper DFS dart throw after his 4/96/1 line last week against the Cleveland Browns. But Mike Glennon looked Cole's way half-a-dozen times as well, and the Minnesota Vikings secondary has been beatable this season.
Week 13 WR Rankings
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN)
- Darren Waller, LV (at NYJ)
- Evan Engram, NYG (at SEA)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Noah Fant, DEN (at KC)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. PHI)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (at GB)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (at CHI)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (at TEN)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. NE)
- Jordan Reed, SF (vs. BUF)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (vs. NO)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Trey Burton, IND (at HOU)
- Logan Thomas, WAS (at PIT)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (at GB) [INJURED]
- Jordan Akins, HOU (vs. IND)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (vs. DET)
- Dalton Schultz, DAL (at BAL)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (at ARZ)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (at MIN)
- Jared Cook, NO (at ATL)
- Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (at ARZ)
- Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at HOU)
- Will Dissly, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (at SF)
For most of the 2020 season, the tight end position has been all about the big guns. There has been Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers (until he got hurt) and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders—and then everyone else.
In Week 12, though, Kelce barely cracked the top five, and Waller's four grabs for 23 yards gave him his second-worst PPR line of the season.
Instead, we saw Evan Engram of the New York Giants cruise past 100 receiving yards and finish as the top tight end. Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers continued his surprising season with a 5/67/1 line against the Chicago Bears, and Tampa's Rob Gronkowski caught six passes for 106 yards in his second-best fantasy outing of 2020.
Gronkowski and the Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 13, but there's one big name at tight end who could be back on the field. Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles hasn't played since hurting his ankle in Week 6, but there's speculation he could be back in action against the Packers in Green Bay.
Good Matchups
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200)
Gesicki made two catches for 35 yards last week against the New York Jets, reeling in his third touchdown of the season. With a top-five fantasy matchup on tap against the Cincinnati Bengals, he's a solid starter in Week 13 with top-five fantasy upside.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700)
After scoring touchdowns in each of the past two games, Tonyan has quietly worked his way into the top five among PPR tight ends this season. With a matchup on tap against a Philadelphia Eagles team allowing the fifth-most PPR points to the position, he's a solid TE1 in Week 13.
Bad Matchups
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (at GB) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900)
It will undoubtedly be great to get Ertz back on the field, but in addition to the fact he hasn't played in two months or so, there's also the matter of a bottom-five fantasy matchup with the Packers. This is a good week to take a "wait and see" stance with the 30-year-old.
Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400)
Thomas has quietly emerged as an important part of the Washington passing game and a viable fantasy streamer when the matchup is right. This week's tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers is anything but, though. No team has allowed fewer PPR points per game to the position.
Sleeper
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (at TEN) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800)
Over the last three games combined, Hooper has just six catches for 57 yards. But the fifth-year veteran found the end zone for the second time in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and gets a Tennessee Titans team in Week 13 that has been kind to tight ends for most of the 2020 season.
Week 13 TE Rankings
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. DAL)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at ATL)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NO)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at NYJ)
- Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at HOU)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. BUF)
- Matt Prater, DET (at CHI)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at SF)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. PHI)
- Graham Gano NYG (at SEA)
- Michael Badgley, LAC (vs. NE)
- Jason Myers, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at ARZ)
- Stephen Gostkowski, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at KC)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. IND)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at GB)
- Cody Parkey, CLE (at TEN)
- Chase McLaughlin, JAX (at MIN)
- Nick Folk, NE (at LAC)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. WAS)
- Miami Dolphins (vs. CIN)
- Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
- Green Bay Packers (vs. PHI)
- Baltimore Ravens (vs. DAL)
- Chicago Bears (vs. DET)
- Seattle Seahawks (vs. NYG)
- Minnesota Vikings (vs. JAX)
- Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
- Buffalo Bills (at SF)
- Los Angeles Rams (at ARZ)
- Indianapolis Colts (at HOU)
- New Orleans Saints (at ATL)
- Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NE)
- Washington Football Team (at PIT)
- New England Patriots (at LAC)
- Tennessee Titans (vs. CLE)
- Cleveland Browns (at TEN)
- Detroit Lions (at CHI)
- Cincinnati Bengals (at MIA)
- Houston Texans (vs. IND)
- Arizona Cardinals (vs. LAR)
- Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)
- San Francisco 49ers (vs. BUF)
- New York Giants (at SEA)
There were some truly gaudy defensive fantasy stat lines in Week 12, and it wasn't the usual suspects posting them.
The Atlanta Falcons piled up five sacks, registered five takeaways, scored a defensive touchdown and allowed just six points against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Carolina Panthers scored defensive touchdowns on consecutive series against the Minnesota Vikings. The San Francisco 49ers notched two sacks, took the ball away four times and scored on a fumble return against the Los Angeles Rams.
None are advisable fantasy starts in Week 13.
The Falcons scuffled on defense in their first matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The Niners have to play away from home against a potent Buffalo Bills offense.
Fantasy defenses are all about matchups. For most, their value can turn on a dime.
Good Matchups
Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (at NYJ)
It's not exactly breaking news that the winless New York Jets aren't a good defensive football team. It also shouldn't be a huge surprise that Gang Green leads the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to kickers. It's a good week to roll Carlson out for a game in which Vegas will look to get back on track offensively.
Las Vegas Raiders Defense/Special Teams (at NYJ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400)
Noticing a theme here? The Jets had shown something of a pulse offensively for a few weeks, but the reinsertion of Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback put a stop to that. They certainly looked the part of an offense to target last week against the Miami Dolphins.
Bad Matchups
Randy Bullock, Cincinnati Bengals (at MIA)
For most of the season, Bullock has served as a top-12 fantasy kicker. But that was with Joe Burrow under center. Now that Burrow is out for the year, the Bengals offense has regressed greatly. Between that and a terrible fantasy matchup, this kicker is waiver wire fodder now.
Los Angeles Rams Defense/Special Teams (at ARZ) (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200)
The Rams rank toward the top of the NFL in a number of statistical categories and sit well inside the top 10 in fantasy points among defenses. But this week's matchup with an Arizona Cardinals team surrendering the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to defenses isn't a favorable one.
Sleeper
Detroit Lions Defense/Special Teams (at CHI) (DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500)
Starting a defense that just got rolled for 41 points on Thanksgiving isn't a play for the faint of heart. But there's a fair amount of difference between taking on Deshaun Watson and having to defend Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to defenses this season.
Week 13 K Rankings
Week 13 D/ST Rankings
Top 100 Overall/Flex Rankings
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at ATL)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at TEN)
- James Robinson, RB, JAX (at MIN)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. DEN)
- Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. PHI)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at ATL)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. NO)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at GB)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. PHI)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at NYJ)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. DET)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at SF)
- Allen Robinson II, WR, CHI (vs. DET)
- A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at PIT)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. JAX) [INJURED]
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. NE)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. DEN)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. NO) [INJURED]
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at ARZ)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. NE)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at PIT)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at NYJ)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at BAL)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (vs. BUF)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. JAX)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at ARZ)
- Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at HOU)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (at LAC)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (at BAL)
- Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. IND)
- Melvin Gordon III, RB, DEN (at KC)
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. BUF)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (at SEA)
- Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (at SEA)
- Corey Davis, WR, TEN (vs. CLE)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. DEN)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at BAL)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (vs. CIN)
- Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (at SEA)
- JK Dobbins, RB, BAL (vs. DAL) [INJURED]
- Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (vs. CIN) [INJURED]
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NO (at ATL)
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at KC)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (at MIN) [INJURED]
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at TEN)
- Noah Fant, TE, DEN (at KC)
- Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (at MIA)
- Nelson Agholor, WR, LV (at NYJ)
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. BUF) [INJURED]
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (vs. IND) [INJURED]
- Benny Snell Jr., RB, PIT (vs. WAS)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at CHI) [INJURED]
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (at TEN)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at MIA)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at SEA)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at MIA)
- Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. PHI)
- Frank Gore, RB, NYJ (vs. LV)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (at ARZ)
- James White, RB, NE (at LAC)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. WAS)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at HOU)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at GB)
- J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS (at PIT)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at LAC)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at SF)
- Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (at ARZ)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (vs. LV)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (vs. LAR)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (at CHI)
- Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. DAL)
- Latavius Murray, RB, NO (at ATL)
- Keelan Cole Sr., WR, JAX (at MIN)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, KC (vs. DEN)
- Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. PHI)
- Jordan Wilkins, RB, IND (at HOU)
- Austin Hooper, TE, CLE (at TEN)
- Brian Hill, RB, ATL (vs. NO)
- Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (at SF)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (vs. PHI)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (at HOU)
- Royce Freeman, RB, DEN (at KC)
- Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI (at GB)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, DET (at CHI)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (vs. NE)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (vs. DAL)
- Ito Smith, ATL (vs. NO)
- Kalen Ballage, LAC (vs. NE)
This list of the top 100 players in PPR fantasy football leagues can be used to assist you in making flex decisions when setting your lineup.
As always, quarterbacks are not included here. If you play in a league with a superflex spot and have anything resembling a viable quarterback to put in that spot, you should do so. (Note: Sam Darnold of the New York Jets is not a viable quarterback.)
If you have already secured a spot in your league's postseason, congratulations. If you need to get a win this week to advance, best of luck. And if you've been eliminated from playoff contention, go out there and take someone down with you.
Misery loves company.
Week 13 Top 100/Flex Rankings
DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.
