Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Named Co-SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller was named an SEC special teams player of the week after making history Saturday against Missouri:

Fuller became the first woman to appear in a major conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half:

A 41-0 Vanderbilt loss meant there were no other opportunities for the kicker despite serving as the team's primary player at the position.

The one play still turned heads, and even Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera praised the kick:

Fuller joined the football team following a run as goalkeeper of the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, which won the SEC championship this season.

The Commodores coaching staff reached out for a tryout last week after being short-handed at the position because of COVID-19, and she earned her spot.

"Honestly, it's just so exciting," Fuller said after the game. "The fact that I can represent all the girls out there that have wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really, and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this, it's awesome."

Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney was named the conference's other special teams player of the week.