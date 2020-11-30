Broncos' COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative After Playing Without Eligible QB

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos' COVID-19 tests from Sunday came back negative a day after the team played without a quarterback in a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the result of the tests. The entire Broncos quarterback depth chart was ineligible for Sunday's game after Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles had close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID list last week.



An NFL investigation found Lock, Rypien and Bortles had recently interacted with Driskel while none of them were wearing masks, a violation of league policy.

The Broncos had lobbied the league to push their game to later in the week, a request the NFL denied. Had the contest been moved, it's likely at least one of their quarterbacks would have been able to play.

Denver safety Kareem Jackson told reporters he feels the league chose to make an example out of the team:

"I feel like maybe [the game] could have been moved, but at the same time, maybe the league was making an example of us as far as maybe not doing the things we needed to do in that particular room, that quarterback room,'' Jackson said. "Obviously, the guys didn't follow their protocols, and for [the NFL] to see that, I guess they felt like they had to make an example, so at the end of [the] day, it is what it is.

"... Obviously, it's our guys' fault for not wearing their masks, but at least maybe move the game to the next day or whenever so we're given a fighting chance. [It's] obviously disappointing. I'm not sure why it wasn't moved. I have no clue ... as a competitor, [it is] definitely frustrating."

Kendall Hinton, a practice squad wide receiver, took the snaps under center against the Saints. He completed just one of nine pass attempts for 13 yards and two interceptions.

Coach Vic Fangio told the media he was "disappointed" in his quarterbacks for putting the team in the unfortunate situation. It's expected the Broncos will face some level of punishment for violating league policy.