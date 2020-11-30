    Report: Evan Turner to Be Celtics Assistant Coach, Focus on Player Development

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020
    Atlanta Hawks guard Evan Turner surveys the court during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly hired Evan Turner as an assistant coach under Brad Stevens.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Turner will focus on player development.

    Turner appeared in 19 games for the Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20, the final season of his 10-year NBA career. He previously played for the Celtics from 2014-16. 

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

