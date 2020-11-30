B/R Kicks Exclusive: Steph Curry Talks Curry Brand, Jordan Comparisons and More

UNDER ARMOUR

Stephen Curry announced the launch of the Curry Brand, his standalone brand with Under Armour, on Monday. His new shoe releases on December 11.

Curry spoke to Bleacher Report Kicks about all that went into the launch, Michael Jordan comparisons, signing NBA players to the Curry Brand and more.

B/R: What inspired you to launch the Curry Brand?

Curry: Obviously I've been with Under Armour since 2013, in the signature game for the last six years. When it came to Curry Brand, it was an opportunity to bring the best sides of me, the best sides of Under Armour and do something that has an amazing impact on the community and things that are near and dear to my heart. We wanted to create some energy around that. We wanted to dream big, think big, take some chances. Felt like this was an amazing opportunity to do that.

B/R: What does "Change The Game For Good" mean to you?

Curry: It's about impact in terms of creating support and growing the game for the next generation. They need access to sports, they need to know people are thinking about them, the full ecosystem of support that's gonna create an experience for them that they'll be able to pass the torch down to the next generation.

B/R: The Curry Brand logo—how did that come about?

Curry: It stems from the S and C in my name and the uniqueness of my signature and the flowing curves. It's kinda fluid in that respect. It has the higher arc which stands for standing for a higher purpose outside of what you do and what your skill set is. Just blending all those attributes together. It's a fresh take. Hopefully, it'll be the symbol and marker for the purpose-driven mission we have for the community.

B/R: Bleacher Report Kicks interviewed Black leaders in the sneaker industry. How important is it for you to launch a Black-owned business or brand under your own name?

Curry: It feels awesome but there's a lot of work to be done. I feel like that's always been a mission of representation, of opportunity, and ownership at the top, and not just having a seat at the table. If I can control that or continue the conversation then that's important. Is it going to be perfect? No. But is there going to be progress? That's what you hope for.

Better time than ever to be in that position to pull some weight around and make some change.

B/R: What does Curry Brand mean for your relationship with Under Armour?

Curry: We learned a lot over these last seven years. Getting that alignment of where we're both trying to go together. That's the part I'm excited about. Curry Brand is gonna have its own unique DNA and we'll live out our mission every single day.

B/R: There was a time where you were a sneaker free agent. Let's say Nike doesn't misspell your name on a PowerPoint presentation. Could Curry Brand even exist had you not gone your own route and signed with Under Armour?

Hope my laugh didn't give it away. Everything happens for a reason, man. I could go back to my basketball career. What if I didn't have those ankle injuries? Would I have learned or appreciated the game and done what it takes to get back? There are a lot of "what ifs" in my journey so I love the question and it makes me think of the inflection points that made this possible. Gotta stay in the moment.

B/R: Is Under Armour to Curry Brand as Nike is to Jordan Brand?

Curry: There are similarities. When it comes to the purpose behind what we're doing and how we show up, it'll be entirely different. All the comparisons and all that type of stuff, have at it.

B/R: What does success look like for Curry Brand?

Curry: Eventually, I'm gonna be out the way. Success will be measured by how many champions, how many ambassadors, people of like mind want to join the fray. And doing good in the world. To wave this flag with me through this whole journey.

It's definitely the plan [to sign other athletes to Curry Brand], not just in basketball but other sports too. There's some work being done on that front.