Report: James McCann Linked to Yankees, Mets, Cardinals, Angels, White Sox

Catcher James McCann is a hot commodity on the free-agent market, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels all reportedly interested, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The Chicago White Sox would also like to keep him, but they already have Yasmani Grandal behind the plate, blocking McCann's path for more playing time.

The Philadelphia Phillies could get involved as well if they are unable to retain J.T. Realmuto, the consensus top catcher on the open market this offseason.

McCann has had two impressive seasons with Chicago after an up-and-down start of his career with the Detroit Tigers. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2019 when he set career highs with 18 home runs and 60 RBI.

The White Sox signed Grandal to a four-year deal last offseason to create a platoon at catcher, but McCann responded with a .289 average and .896 OPS with seven home runs in 31 appearances. He has also totaled nine defensive runs saved across the last two years, per FanGraphs.

The 30-year-old is now seeking a new home, where he will likely become a full-time player and a contributor in all phases of the game.

The Mets could use an upgrade behind the plate to replace free agent Wilson Ramos, who hit only .239 in 45 games last season. The Yankees already have Gary Sanchez at the position, although the slugger hit only .147 in 49 games last year and has had question marks defensively throughout his career.

The Angels got decent production out of Max Stassi last year, but McCann would be an upgrade.

Each of the big-market teams could be ready to spend big to add a key player who will help raise expectations going into 2021.