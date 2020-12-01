B.S. Meter on the Top MLB Free-Agency and Trade Rumors Ahead of Winter Meetings

1 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Francisco Lindor is the top player most expected to be moved this winter. But while the Cleveland Indians could indeed trade their star shortstop, it might take some time before a deal is completed.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado may have a shorter timeline.

The Rockies are desperate to acquire assets. Colorado is coming off consecutive losing seasons, and it has the second-worst farm system in baseball, per Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. Arenado, meanwhile, will want to be on a winner in the prime of his career.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Los Angeles Dodgers have interest in trading for the California native. It is not unlike team president Andrew Friedman to pursue star players in the trade market, and with third baseman Justin Turner headed to free agency, acquiring Arenado would seem to fit a positional need.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported the obstacles to completing an Arenado-to-Dodgers swap are "monumental." This would suggest L.A. is not intent on completing a deal. But there are reasons that acquiring Arenado makes sense beyond his excellence and Turner's impending free agency.

Consider: The Dodgers have big money coming off the books after 2021, notably shortstop Corey Seager. They also have top infield prospects in Gavin Lux and Kody Hoese.

Olney says L.A. could opt to re-sign Seager or go with one of the prospects as a cheaper option down the road. However, while Arenado is owed close to $200 million over the next six years, that may be only slightly more expensive than Seager could be next winter. Plus, L.A. showed it was not afraid of the financial complexities brought forth by COVID-19 when it signed Mookie Betts to a huge extension.

There is a lot of skepticism Arenado will be dealt because of the money owed in addition to his opt-out after next year. But the Dodgers have future financial flexibility and prospects like Hoese, Keibert Ruiz and any number of pitchers who could interest Colorado. They also have the foundation in place for Arenado to buy in for the remainder of his deal.

B.S. Meter: Friedman is turning the wheels