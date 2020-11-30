3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 12 Loss

0 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Things aren't trending in the right direction for the Chicago Bears heading into the final five weeks of the 2020 regular season. And Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers wasn't an encouraging sign.

The Packers took control from the start and cruised most of the way while handing the Bears a 41-25 loss in an NFC North showdown. Chicago trailed by 24 points late in the second quarter and was down by 31 entering the fourth.

With quarterback Nick Foles out due to a hip injury, Chicago had 351 total yards of offense and committed three turnovers. Meanwhile, the Packers had the ball for 37 minutes, 44 seconds (compared to just 22:16 for the Bears) while never trailing at any point.

It was Chicago's fifth straight loss after opening the season 5-1. The Bears may have had a Week 11 bye, but that didn't help them get off to a strong start against the first-place Packers.

Here are three takeaways from Chicago's loss on Sunday night.