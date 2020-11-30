3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

When Kansas City Chiefs fans look back on Sunday's 27-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they'll likely remember it as the Tyreek Hill game. The Chiefs' top wide receiver hauled in 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns to help Kansas City improve to 10-1 with a road victory at Raymond James Stadium.

It was more than just a big day for Hill, though. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards, helping Kansas City amass 543 total yards of offense. The Chiefs had a 17-point lead after three quarters and held off a late charge by the Buccaneers, running out the clock in the final minutes.

Since losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Kansas City has reeled off six straight wins. However, the Chiefs remain the No. 2 seed in the AFC (behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers), which means they would host a wild-card round matchup due to the playoffs being expanded to seven teams from each conference. But if Kansas City keeps winning, perhaps Pittsburgh will have a misstep along the way.

Here are three takeaways from the Chiefs' win on Sunday.