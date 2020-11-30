3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

For the first time since 2007, the Cleveland Browns won't have a losing record. But they do have much larger aspirations this season as they continue their push toward the NFL playoffs.

On Sunday, the Browns held on for a 27-25 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, improving to 8-3. Although Cleveland remains in second in the AFC North, it's one of the front-runners in the AFC wild-card race and would be the No. 5 seed if the season ended today.

The Browns amassed 459 yards of total offense, and Cody Parkey gave them a 20-19 lead with a 45-yard field goal with six minutes, 45 seconds to go in the third quarter. Nick Chubb scored on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to pad the lead for Cleveland, which held on for its third straight win.

The Browns haven't reached the playoffs since going 9-7 in 2002, but they will look to change that by securing a postseason berth over the final five weeks of the regular season.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' win on Sunday.