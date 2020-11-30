Darby Allin Talks Winning AEW TNT Title, Filmmaking Aspirations and Much More

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

At AEW Full Gear, Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship to win his first major singles title and become one of the faces of All Elite Wrestling.

He is only the third person to hold the belt since its inception after Rhodes and Brodie Lee, making him one of a handful of people who has held singles gold in AEW.

Allin spoke with Bleacher Report to talk about beating Rhodes for the TNT Championship, his filmmaking aspirations and much more.

Cody Rhodes has only lost a few matches since AEW was formed, so beating him made Darby Allin a member of a very exclusive club.

During the buildup to the showdown, Rhodes said Allin couldn't be the face of AEW because he wasn't, as Rhodes called him, the ace of AEW.

We asked Allin how it felt to beat The American Nightmare at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7.

"It's the best feeling in my whole damn career," he said. "There's a lot going into it that made that match special. Even without the championship, just to beat Cody was a big milestone. The beauty of winning the TNT Championship is I did it as myself. I didn't have to change anything. I can look at myself in the mirror and know I was the same dude coming in as going out."

While the TV audience still tunes in every week, AEW has been affected by the pandemic just like every other sport and form of entertainment. Live crowds have only come back in a limited capacity, but Allin is no stranger to working in front of small audiences.

"I'm used to wrestling in front of small crowds of like five people so I am fine with it," he said.

One of the unique aspects of Allin's character is his lack of promos. Instead of talking about what he is going to do, he expresses his thoughts through short videos he produces himself.

"It's just me and my friend, Max Yoder," Allin said. "He films for Thrasher magazine, and sometimes we don't know what we are going to do until the day, and I think it adds to the beauty of it all."

In AEW, Superstars appear to have a lot more creative control over their characters and that has allowed Allin to use his unique vision in his videos.

"Half the time, those videos you see on TV won't be seen by anyone beforehand except maybe Tony Khan. I just make it and send it to him and we air it. There aren't a lot of hoops to jump through. He trusts me to go out there and get something weird," Allin said. "There's a lot of people who talk in wrestling about how they are fearless. I don't like to talk. I like to show people those videos. I can show them me jumping off an 80-foot bridge, so I don't have to convince them that I'm crazy."

Some of his videos have been vague and mysterious but others have included celebrities such as Steve-O and Tony Hawk. Interestingly, the videos with the famed skateboarder almost didn't happen.

"The whole backstory to [the videos] was insane," Allin recalled. "The day before we filmed, [Hawk] was skating in a pool and broke his fingers and we thought that the shoot was going to be off but I already drove six hours to San Diego.

"His assistant calls and says he's not going to be able to make it, so I ended up just trying to drop in off that ladder and I was eating total crap every time. Then his assistant said Tony was actually going to be able to make it and luckily I landed it right when he got there. I set all this stuff up myself with Tony Hawk and Steve-O. It's cool to be able to do that and make stuff happen."

Filmmaking isn't the only medium Allin wants to explore, though.

"I would like to do modeling, acting, the list goes on," he said. "Anything with art. I paint all the time. There is so much I want to do. I don't want to just be known as a wrestler."

Allin wrestles a risk-taking style. He performs maneuvers most would never think of attempting. It's the same style that got him noticed in Evolve Wrestling, and he has not changed anything for the television audience.

"I have not had to adjust anything. I have been wrestling this style on the independents for years," he said. "The only problem with the independents is the fans just want to see move after move and there is no time for storytelling.

"I like fighting Jon Moxley because it feels like a real, intense fight. I feel like we get lost in the moment in the ring. I like other young guys like Sammy [Guevara] and Ricky [Starks] because we have a lot in common trying to prove we deserve that main event spot."