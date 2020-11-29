Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Pokes Fun at 'Return Specialist' Label After 269-Yard Game

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has a long memory.

Ahead of a 2018 game between the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, then-Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey famously described Hill as a "return specialist" to downplay his abilities as a receiver.

Hill referenced that comment after a monster performance Sunday in a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns:

Ramsey's comment clearly remains a sticking point for the 26-year-old.

Hill doesn't need to continue carrying this chip on his shoulder, though. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro receiver in 2018 before returning to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He long ago ended any argument that he was merely a great athlete and return man rather than a great pass-catcher.

Hill has a Super Bowl ring for good measure, effectively ending any argument between him and Ramsey.