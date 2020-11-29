    Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Pokes Fun at 'Return Specialist' Label After 269-Yard Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) smiles after scoring on a 44-yard touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill has a long memory.

    Ahead of a 2018 game between the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, then-Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey famously described Hill as a "return specialist" to downplay his abilities as a receiver.

    Hill referenced that comment after a monster performance Sunday in a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns:

    Ramsey's comment clearly remains a sticking point for the 26-year-old.

    Hill doesn't need to continue carrying this chip on his shoulder, though. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro receiver in 2018 before returning to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He long ago ended any argument that he was merely a great athlete and return man rather than a great pass-catcher.

    Hill has a Super Bowl ring for good measure, effectively ending any argument between him and Ramsey.

