Diego Maradona's Death Under Investigation; Doctor's Home, Office Searched

Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press

Authorities in Argentina have launched an investigation into the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

The prosecutor's office in San Isidro, a suburb of capital city Buenos Aires, said it had ordered searches of the home and office of Maradona's doctor, Leopoldo Luque.

"Yesterday [Saturday] the investigation and substantiation of evidence continued with the taking of statements from people including direct relatives of the deceased," the office said (via ESPN).

"By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque."

CNN's Hugo Manu Correa and Ben Church reported a preliminary autopsy showed Maradona died of "acute secondary lung edema to exacerbated chronic heart failure."

Matias Morla, Maradona's lawyer and agent, called for an investigation into the length of time required for ambulances to arrive at Maradona's home. Per ESPN, Morla said in a statement on Twitter that "more than half an hour" transpired before ambulances were at the scene.

Luque refuted that timeline and said it had been only 12 minutes. He also spoke about how he treated Maradona preceding the 60-year-old's death.

"I know what I did," he said, per the Associated Press. "I know how I did it. ... I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could."

Luque initially said on Nov. 2 the 1986 World Cup winner was hospitalized for dehydration and anemia, describing him as "very weak, very tired and having trouble walking." One day later, Maradona underwent brain surgery after suffering a subdural hematoma. He was released from a Buenos Aires hospital on Nov. 11.

Maradona suffered from addiction during his playing career and in retirement. In 2000 and 2004, he was placed into intensive care for issues connected to high blood pressure.