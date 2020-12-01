College Football Playoff Projections: Week 14 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Though five teams ranked in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25 suffered a loss in Week 13, it wasn't a "shake things to their core" type of week for the rankings or our bowl projections.

Three of those five teams—Auburn, North Carolina and Texas—were already long shots to play in a New Year's Six bowl and lost to higher-ranked opponents. Texas perhaps should have won its home game against Iowa State, but not one of those three outcomes was surprising.

Then-No. 15 Oregon's loss to Oregon State was a shocker, but the selection committee had already indirectly proclaimed that the Pac-12 champion wasn't a legitimate threat for the CFP anyway. All that game really did was bump up USC into Oregon's previous position as the projected Pac-12 representative in the New Year's Six.

But Michigan State's ending Northwestern's undefeated season was a rather large deal.

Just one week after the Wildcats' monumental victory over Wisconsin, we barely had any time to dream up various national championship scenarios for Northwestern before they all went up in smoke. Northwestern plummeted from No. 8 to No. 14 and will need utter chaos to sniff the Top Four again. It even needs some help just to play in the New Year's Six.

The Top Seven, though, remain unchanged, as all seven teams either won by multiple touchdowns or did not play. Unless Texas A&M loses at Auburn, that top tier seems unlikely to change next week too. But that's why they play the games.

One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I've instituted a personal rule that teams with at least two games played and a winning percentage below .300 will not be included. The exception to that rule is 2-5 Tennessee, but the Volunteers have a game remaining against winless Vanderbilt that will presumably get them to at least a .300 winning percentage.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.