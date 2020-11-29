    Broncos Reportedly Wanted Coach Rob Calabrese to Start at QB; NFL Denied Request

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    The NFL logo is shown on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The NFL reportedly denied a request by the Denver Broncos to sign offensive quality control coach Rob Calabrese to their active roster for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos felt Calabrese would have given them their best chance to field a quarterback who is ready to play Sunday. Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who served as a backup quarterback at Wake Forest, is expected to start under center with the Broncos not having an eligible quarterback on their roster.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

