    Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts to Get More Playing Time Amid Carson Wentz Struggles

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs a drill during NFL football practice, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles could be gearing up for a change at quarterback.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jalen Hurts is set for an "increased" role in Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hurts is expected to receive snaps with Carson Wentz off the field for the first time this season.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

