Eagles Rumors: Jalen Hurts to Get More Playing Time Amid Carson Wentz Struggles

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles could be gearing up for a change at quarterback.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Jalen Hurts is set for an "increased" role in Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hurts is expected to receive snaps with Carson Wentz off the field for the first time this season.

