    Evan Turner Wants to Fight Jake Paul After YouTube Star's Nate Robinson Knockout

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 29, 2020

    Atlanta Hawks guard Evan Turner surveys the court during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
    John Amis/Associated Press

    Apparently Minnesota Timberwolves forward Evan Turner wants to get in on the action after watching YouTube star Jake Paul take down former NBA player Nate Robinson in the boxing ring on Saturday.

    Paul beat Robinson by second-round knockout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He landed two hard shots that knocked Robinson down in the first and second rounds, but the three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion got up both times.

    Robinson did not get up a third time after another hard right from Paul, ending the fight in Round 2.

    It's highly unlikely we'll actually see Turner get in the ring with Paul, especially considering that he's an active NBA player with zero boxing experience who would need to devote plenty of time to training. Also, Turner is 6'6" and weighs 220 pounds, so the difference between he and the 189-pound Paul would need to be addressed.

    At any rate, Paul has his designs on some of fighting's biggest names and notably called out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis post-fight, saying he'd knock both out.

    As for Turner, the 32-year-old is preparing for his next NBA season, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.  

