3 Takeaways from Notre Dame's Week 13 Win

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Another win, another step closer to a return to the College Football Playoff for Notre Dame.

On Friday, the No. 2 Fighting Irish improved to 9-0 with a 31-17 road victory over No. 19 North Carolina at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame compiled 478 total yards of offense and scored 17 unanswered points to close out its eighth ACC win of the season.

The Tar Heels kept it close early, with the game tied at 17 at halftime, but the Fighting Irish took the lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by graduate wide receiver Ben Skowronek with a little more than seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Then, sophomore running back Kyren Williams sealed the win with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame last reached the College Football Playoff in the 2018 season. Here are three takeaways from the Fighting Irish's win Friday.