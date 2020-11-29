Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Results: Best Twitter Reaction from Superfight

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The much-anticipated exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. was declared a draw after eight rounds between the two boxing legends on Saturday at Staples Center.

This was a fight made for the social media era, and it didn't disappoint in that regard. There were plenty of opinions about the fight between the 54-year-old Tyson and 51-year-old Jones. To start, the fighters were OK with the draw:

However, the fans watching at home weren't too enthused by the non-decision:

There was a lot of production and flair involved in the proceeding with live music and an undercard that included former NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul. Jones honored the late Kobe Bryant with his gloves and attire:

Tyson—once one of the most ferocious punchers in the sport—showed he still had plenty of power with some of the hooks he landed to Jones' body:

Jones and Tyson weren't the only big names involved in the fight. Snoop Dogg was a special commentator and was a big hit in the role, providing plenty of fun one-liners throughout the bout:

Fellow boxing legend George Foreman was impressed by Tyson's cardio. Foreman knows a thing or two about fighting at an advanced age. He's the oldest heavyweight champion in history at 45 years old:

Jones was given the draw, but he didn't look like he had much fun taking those body blows from Tyson.

Overall, it was a fun experience, and neither fighter appeared to take too much damage. Given the age of both fighters, it was a pay-per-view event that drew plenty of buzz and could open the door to similar contests.

When that happens, Twitter will once again be waiting with open arms.