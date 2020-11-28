No. 3 Villanova Loses to Unranked Virginia Tech 81-73 in Stunning OT Upset

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

First, No. 4 Virginia lost Friday.

Now, No. 3 Villanova lost Saturday.

Virginia Tech defeated the Wildcats 81-73 in overtime at the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. The Hokies are 2-0 following Wednesday's win over Radford, while Villanova fell to 2-1 after wins over Boston College and Arizona State.

Keve Aluma (23 points and eight rebounds) and Nahiem Alleyne (20 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range) spearheaded the scoring effort for the Hokies, while Tyrece Radford stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Collin Gillespie led the way with 25 points for Villanova, but the Big East representative struggled mightily on the defensive side in the extra period and allowed 17 points after tying the game in dramatic and controversial fashion at the end of regulation.

It appeared as if Virginia Tech won when Aluma converted an and-1 to go up two points in the last second and the officials called an offensive foul on Villanova as it attempted to inbound the ball.

However, the officials flipped the call and rewarded the Wildcats with two free throws, which Justin Moore converted to force overtime.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Hokies still prevailed with a dominant offensive showing in overtime and head into Sunday's contest against South Florida with plenty of momentum. Next up for Villanova is a Wednesday clash against Saint Joseph's.