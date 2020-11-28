Garett Bolles, Broncos Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Garett Bolles will continue to anchor the Denver Broncos offensive line for years to come after agreeing to a contract extension on Saturday.

The Broncos announced a four-year extension with the 28-year-old that ties him with the team through the 2024 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bolles' deal is worth $68 million over four years. The total value of the deal makes him the sixth-highest paid left tackle in the NFL, while his $17 million average annual salary ranks fourth at the position, per Over The Cap.

Bolles was Denver's first-round draft pick (No. 20 overall) in 2017. He was set to become a free agent at the end of this season after the team declined the fifth-year contract option on his rookie contract in May.

One potential reason the Broncos decided not to guarantee his fifth year was because general manager John Elway publicly criticized Bolles for his propensity to draw holding penalties.

"Well, it's got to stop. Period," Elway said during a September 2019 appearance on KOA NewsRadio (h/t ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold). "There are no more excuses for it. He's had 26 holding penalties in the last two years and two games, so it's got to stop. The bottom line is if he thinks he's getting singled out, he is."

Per Pro Football Focus, Bolles has played the most pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack through Week 11 (409).

Bolles has been a staple of Denver's offense since his rookie season. The Utah alum has started 58 straight games since Week 1 in 2017. He's a stabilizing presence on the left side of the offensive line no matter who is playing quarterback.