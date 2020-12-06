Drew Brees Reportedly Could Return from Rib Injury for Saints vs. Eagles Week 14

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees could be back in the lineup for Week 14's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brees' progression from 11 fractured ribs has been promising.

Brees has built a Hall of Fame resume that features a Super Bowl title, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards, 13 Pro Bowl selections and numerous other honors and records. He's spent the past 15 years in New Orleans after starting his career with the San Diego Chargers.

The 41-year-old Purdue product has remained productive when healthy in 2020, compiling a 110.0 passer rating with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions across nine appearances.

After being one of the league's most durable players for much of his Saints career, injuries have become a factor in recent years. He missed five games last year with a thumb injury and was placed on injured reserve this season with rib fractures and a punctured lung.

Taysom Hill will get another crack at leading the offense while Brees is sidelined in Week 13. Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian are the team's other reserve options at the sport's most important position.

While the team has enough talent to keep putting up points while being led by the multidimensional Hill, the unit is still at its most effective when Brees is under center. The Saints will need him healthy to make a deep playoff run.