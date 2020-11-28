UFC Fight Night 184: Smith vs. Clark Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Since coming to the UFC in 2016, Devin Clark's 10 fights have only gone one of two ways: Either he wins a decision or he is finished. All six of his wins have come by way of decision, all four of his losses have either been from knockout or submission.

Clark's success comes down to a matter of discipline. If he can devote himself to being a wrestler that looks to negate his opponent's every advantage, he typically wins. If he gets seduced into a slugfest, it doesn't go well.

In Smith, he gets an opponent whose years of wear and tear may be getting to him. This will be Smith's 50th career bout. Back-to-back losses to Glover Teixeira and Aleksander Rakic have not looked good for Lionheart.

But he is still a strong action fighter, and few Smith fights are ever boring, which doesn't bode well for Clark. His best shot at victory is to make things boring.

Over the course of five rounds, it's hard to see Clark sticking to the right game plan to win. He either gets wild with strikes or makes a mistake in the grappling that Smith can take advantage of.

Prediction: Smith via fourth-round submission