    Russell Wilson Donating Meals to Feeding America After Capital One's 'The Match'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Phil Mickelson and Stephen Curry were adversaries in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" on Friday at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Arizona, but their success on one hole got Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to make a massive donation to Feeding America.    

    Wilson announced during the broadcast that he will be donating 200,000 meals to the non-profit that helps provide food to people in need:

    Mickelson and Curry both hit the green off the tee on No. 14, leading to Wilson's generous donation. 

    Mickelson teamed up with Charles Barkley to take on Curry and Peyton Manning, and Mickelson and Barkley won 4-and-3. Friday's event was set up to raise money for historically Black colleges and universities. 

    Including challenge holes, the third edition of The Match raised a total of $5.4 million.            

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Bans In-Person Activities on Monday, Tuesday

      The league informed clubs of the decision, which doesn't apply to teams playing games on those days.

      NFL Bans In-Person Activities on Monday, Tuesday
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Bans In-Person Activities on Monday, Tuesday

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      WATCH NFL Throwback: Seahawks' top 5 plays vs. Eagles

      WATCH NFL Throwback: Seahawks' top 5 plays vs. Eagles
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      WATCH NFL Throwback: Seahawks' top 5 plays vs. Eagles

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire

      Seahawks at Eagles Week 12 Friday practice participation report

      Seahawks at Eagles Week 12 Friday practice participation report
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Seahawks at Eagles Week 12 Friday practice participation report

      Liz Mathews
      via Seahawks Wire

      Phil and Chuck Pull Off the Upset 🚨

      Mickelson and Barkley cruise to beat Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match

      Phil and Chuck Pull Off the Upset 🚨
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Phil and Chuck Pull Off the Upset 🚨

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report