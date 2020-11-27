Russell Wilson Donating Meals to Feeding America After Capital One's 'The Match'

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson and Stephen Curry were adversaries in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" on Friday at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Arizona, but their success on one hole got Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to make a massive donation to Feeding America.

Wilson announced during the broadcast that he will be donating 200,000 meals to the non-profit that helps provide food to people in need:

Mickelson and Curry both hit the green off the tee on No. 14, leading to Wilson's generous donation.

Mickelson teamed up with Charles Barkley to take on Curry and Peyton Manning, and Mickelson and Barkley won 4-and-3. Friday's event was set up to raise money for historically Black colleges and universities.

Including challenge holes, the third edition of The Match raised a total of $5.4 million.