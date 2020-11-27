    Mike Tyson Says 'Toad Venom' Drug Told Him to Return for Roy Jones Jr. Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020
    FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2016 file photo, Mike Tyson arrives at the Premiere of
    Rich Fury/Associated Press

    Mike Tyson's inspiration to return to the boxing ring at the age of 54 against Roy Jones Jr. came from an unusual source. 

    Speaking to reporters Friday, Tyson explained that toad venom played a role in bringing him back.

    "I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape," he said, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape."

    Per AddictionCenter.com, toad venom is a psychedelic drug made "from a rare species of toad native to the Sonoran Desert," and it causes "hallucinogenic effects [to] take hold in about five minutes after ingestion, causing a powerful religious-like trip that lasts about an hour."

    Iron Mike will fight Jones in an eight-round exhibition Saturday for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt.               

