Mike Tyson Says 'Toad Venom' Drug Told Him to Return for Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson's inspiration to return to the boxing ring at the age of 54 against Roy Jones Jr. came from an unusual source.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Tyson explained that toad venom played a role in bringing him back.



"I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape," he said, per Josh Peter of USA Today. "It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape."

Per AddictionCenter.com, toad venom is a psychedelic drug made "from a rare species of toad native to the Sonoran Desert," and it causes "hallucinogenic effects [to] take hold in about five minutes after ingestion, causing a powerful religious-like trip that lasts about an hour."

Iron Mike will fight Jones in an eight-round exhibition Saturday for the newly created WBC Frontline Battle Belt.