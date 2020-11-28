Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul: Odds, Live Stream and Fight Predictions

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will headline a highly anticipated boxing event Saturday in an exhibition, but there is no shortage of interest in the undercard.

Most notably, former NBA star Nate Robinson will face YouTuber Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout in the semi-main event.

Robinson is making his professional boxing debut, while Paul is 1-0 after beating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib by first-round technical knockout in January.

Here is everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch Robinson vs. Paul, as well as odds and predictions for the fight.

Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 (main card starts at 9 p.m. ET)

Watch: PPV

Live Stream: FITE TV and Tyson on Triller

Odds and Predictions

Given his experience edge, Paul enters Saturday's fight as the favorite at -278 (bet $100 to win $35.97), according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Robinson is a +200 (bet $100 to win $200) underdog, which could make him a solid bet since he is facing someone in Paul who doesn't have an extensive athletic background and only has one pro fight under his belt, despite owning the experience edge.

Paul will have a massive size advantage since he stands 6'1" compared to Robinson's 5'9". Paul is also much younger at 23 years of age, while Robinson is 36.

That may suggest Robinson has an uphill climb ahead of him, but the fact that Robinson is an elite athlete shouldn't be ignored.

Robinson enjoyed an 11-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans from 2005-16.

In 618 career regular-season games, he averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds. Robinson was also among the most prolific dunkers of his time, winning three NBA Slam Dunk Contests despite his short stature compared to most other players.

Before making the leap to the NBA, Robinson starred collegiately at the University of Washington. He was also a standout cornerback on the Huskies football team for one season, registering two interceptions.

Robinson has overcome the odds and excelled throughout his athletic career, and there is no reason to believe his fight against Paul will be any different.

It will take some creativity on Robinson's part to overcome Paul's height advantage, but look for the former NBA star to score a decision victory in his six-round bout.

