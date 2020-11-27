Rose Lavelle Leads US Women's National Team to 2-0 Win vs. Netherlands

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Associated Press

In a rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands, the USWNT once again prevailed Friday 2-0 in an international friendly played at Rat Verlegh Stadion in Breda.

It marked the first match played by the USWNT in more than eight months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, after they last played in the SheBelieves Cup in March.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle was fittingly the biggest difference-maker, as she scored the first goal in spectacular fashion in the 41st minute:

It was Lavelle who scored a highlight-reel goal in the 2019 World Cup final to extend the United States' lead to 2-0, which ended up being the final tally.

Meg Linehan of The Athletic commented on yet another beauty of a goal produced by Lavelle against the Dutch:

While those who follow the USWNT have grown accustomed to Lavelle's mesmerizing offensive ability, few could have predicted how the second goal would be scored.

Making her first appearance for the United States in six years, Kristie Mewis netted after Lynn Williams sprung her with a perfect touch pass:

To make the moment even more special, Mewis' younger sister, Sam Mewis, was also on the field when the goal was scored.

Aside from the goals by Lavelle and Mewis, another significant happening in Friday's match was forward Alex Morgan's appearance as a substitute at the start of the second half.

While it had been eight months since the USWNT's last match, Morgan hadn't made an appearance for the USWNT in 509 days:

Prior to Friday, Morgan's last cap was that 2019 World Cup final. A big reason for that was the birth of Morgan's first child, daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco, on May 7.

Morgan's official return to soccer came back on Nov. 7 when she played in her first match for Tottenham Hotspur.

Friday's result was never in doubt, as the stacked USWNT imposed its will on the hosts throughout with 14 shots while the Dutch were only able to attempt two, with none on goal.



Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher secured a clean sheet for the U.S., although she was far from busy and can largely attribute it to the fine defensive play of her teammates.

The Americans have no additional matches officially scheduled at this time, but with the 2020 Summer Olympics scheduled to start in July 2021, they figure to play several more friendlies in the coming months.