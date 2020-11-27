Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won't Tank Season Despite Struggles

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Despite a 3-8 record after Thursday's 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team, Jerry Jones isn't thinking about the Dallas Cowboys going into tank mode the rest of this season.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN's Ed Werder), Jones said tanking is "really not a decision here" for the Cowboys with five games remaining in the regular season.

"Let me be real clear here, and I'm not offended by the conversation at all, and I understand what you're talking about. That's just not going to be the case," he added.

Thursday's defeat marked the third time in 2020 that Dallas has lost by at least 20 points. The defense ranks last in points allowed per game (32.6), which is more than the 2008 Detroit Lions team that finished 0-16 gave up (32.3).

Since Dak Prescott's season ended in Week 5 because of a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, the Cowboys offense has been held under 20 points five times in six games.

The Cowboys have fallen into last place in the NFC East with five losses in their past six games, but they remain one game out of first place because the rest of the division has been so bad this season.

Based on how poor the NFC East has been, Dallas could still have a chance to make the playoffs heading into its final two games of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.