Broncos Close Facility After Player, 2 Staff Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos shut down their team facility Friday after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Friday's practice was canceled as a result, and the team will instead meet virtually.

Legwold also noted that the two positive tests are in addition to quarterback Jeff Driskel's move to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, although it is unclear if Driskel tested positive or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Broncos are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Per Legwold, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said the following when asked if he was concerned about other players potentially landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Driskel did:

"No, the other quarterbacks were only on there minimal amounts [as contact traces with Driskel], like two minutes and some seconds, four minutes. That's over a three- or four-day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on the two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list and they cleared us to have normal activities and normal practice [Thursday]."

Since both the Broncos and Saints have already had their bye weeks, the NFL can ill afford for that game to get pushed back outside of Week 12. Denver also already had a game get postponed earlier this season because of COVID-19 when its scheduled Week 5 game against the New England Patriots was moved to Week 6.

The NFL was already forced to do some schedule shuffling this week, as the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens set for Thanksgiving night was moved to Sunday after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If it is determined that the Broncos and Saints can't play Sunday, it is possible their game could be moved to Monday or Tuesday, which is something that has happened on a couple of occasions this season.

Failing that, the league would perhaps be forced to add an 18th week to the season or to cancel the game, which would trigger the contingency plan of allowing eight playoff teams in each conference rather than seven because of an uneven amount of games played between all 32 teams.

Provided the game does happen Sunday, 8-2 New Orleans will enter as the favorite after Taysom Hill led the Saints to a 24-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week in his first career NFL start at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the 4-6 Broncos are coming off a big upset win over the Miami Dolphins, and they are in the midst of a 4-3 run after starting the season 0-3.