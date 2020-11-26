Diego Maradona's Lawyer Matias Morla Wants Ambulance Arrival Time Investigated

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Diego Maradona's lawyer and agent Matias Morla is calling for an investigation into the amount of time it took an ambulance to reach the soccer legend's Country Club San Andres residence Wednesday, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN.

Maradona died Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. Morla, citing a report from the San Isidro district attorney's office, wrote in a statement posted on social media that it took ambulances over 30 minutes to arrive.

"This fact cannot be overlooked and I'm going to ask for an investigation to look into it until the end," Morla added. "As Diego would say, you are my soldier, act with pity."

The legendary Argentine, who won the World Cup in 1986 and two Serie A titles with Napoli among his many career achievements, was hospitalized in early November after requiring surgery to remove a subdural hematoma in his brain. Per ESPN, he was initially admitted to La Plata's Ipensa Clinic "with signs of anemia, dehydration and depression."

A huge crowd honored Maradona on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires with a public wake.

"Today is a day of profound pain, sadness and reflection," Morla wrote. "I feel in my heart the departure of a friend, who I honoured with my loyalty and my accompaniment until his final days."

Not surprisingly, tributes to Maradona—who also played for Barcelona and Boca Juniors, among other clubs—came pouring in from around the football world:

The mayor of Naples has also moved to rename the city's San Paolo stadium in honor of Maradona.

"We are already putting it together this morning, taking the first steps to dedicate Naples' stadium to Maradona," Luigi De Magistris told reporters. "It's a process but it will be a quick process, because when there is such a strong desire there's nothing that will hold us up."