    NFL Rumors: WFT Wants Alex Smith to Return for 2021 Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) passing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Veteran quarterback Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team could be reunited in 2021, at least if the coaching staff gets its way.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network: "Coach Ron Rivera and his staff want Smith back for the 2021 season, sources say. A nod to not only his leadership in the quarterback room, but also simply how he's played. Smith has not said publicly or privately whether he wants to play in 2021, but he is under contract through 2022."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFC East Divisional Odds 💰

      Dallas (+250) enters today’s game vs. Washington with second best odds on DraftKings to win the division 📲

      NFC East Divisional Odds 💰
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      NFC East Divisional Odds 💰

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Jaguars, 49ers and Washington land new franchise quarterbacks, Micah Parsons slides

      2021 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Jaguars, 49ers and Washington land new franchise quarterbacks, Micah Parsons slides
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      2021 NFL Mock Draft: Jets, Jaguars, 49ers and Washington land new franchise quarterbacks, Micah Parsons slides

      Josh Edwards
      via CBSSports.com

      Recent 1st-Rounders with the Most Untapped Potential Entering 2021

      Recent 1st-Rounders with the Most Untapped Potential Entering 2021
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Recent 1st-Rounders with the Most Untapped Potential Entering 2021

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      In or Out? Predicting Where Every Fringe Playoff Team Lands

      In or Out? Predicting Where Every Fringe Playoff Team Lands
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      In or Out? Predicting Where Every Fringe Playoff Team Lands

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report