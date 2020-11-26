NFL Rumors: WFT Wants Alex Smith to Return for 2021 Season

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith and the Washington Football Team could be reunited in 2021, at least if the coaching staff gets its way.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network: "Coach Ron Rivera and his staff want Smith back for the 2021 season, sources say. A nod to not only his leadership in the quarterback room, but also simply how he's played. Smith has not said publicly or privately whether he wants to play in 2021, but he is under contract through 2022."

