    Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr. Cake Head in 'Thanksgiving with the Tysons' Video

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to join the Professional Fighters League and host the new series “Mike Tyson’s New Fight Game: The PFL.
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    Mike Tyson prepared for his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday by eating cake in the shape of his opponent's head.

    In a YouTube video titled Thanksgiving with the Tysons, Iron Mike showed the specially made cake before poking fun at one of the most infamous moments in his career by taking a bite out of the ear.

    Tyson was sure to get in some trash talk, calling the cake "a turkey" before revealing it to his kids.

    Saturday marks the first time Tyson has been in a sanctioned boxing match since an exhibition in 2006. His last professional bout came in June 2005 against Kevin McBride, which he lost by technical knockout after failing to answer the bell for the seventh round.

