    Cade Cunningham Drops Double-Double in Debut as Oklahoma State Tops UT Arlington

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 26, 2020

    Montverde's Cade Cunningham #1 in action against NSU University School in a Boys Quarterfinal game at the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in the Queens borough of New York on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The Cade Cunningham Show has arrived in men's college basketball.

    Wednesday marked the NCAA debut of the 6'8" shooting guard ranked as the No. 1 high school prospect in the country, and Cunningham led Oklahoma State to a 75-68 victory over UT Arlington.

    The Cowboys' newest star finished 7-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three, with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. That he turned the ball over five times and committed three fouls was understandable as he transitions to college, but the presumptive No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft had social media in awe over his potential.

    Cunningham proved he can contribute both on and off the ball, easily finding teammates in transition.

    Oklahoma State is back in action against Texas Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN+. His audience will only continue to grow as the NCAA's latest big name begins his career.

