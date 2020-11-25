    Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona: 'An Eternal Genius'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020

    FILE - In this March 7, 2020 file photo, Diego Maradona, coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, sits on the bench prior to Argentina's soccer league match against Boca Juniors at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Maradona turns 60 on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
    Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

    Cristiano Ronaldo posted a tribute to Diego Maradona on Wednesday, after the soccer legend died at age 60. 

    "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten," Ronaldo wrote.

    Maradona died Wednesday. He underwent successful brain surgery for a subdural hematoma in early November. 

    The Argentine legend is considered perhaps the greatest soccer player to ever live. He and Pele split the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in many ways the modern versions of Maradona and Pele, splitting the soccer world as they vie to be recognized as the greatest player of their generation.

    Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup and spearheaded Napoli to two league championships during his playing career.

