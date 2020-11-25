    Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Hints He'll Shadow DeAndre Hopkins vs. Cardinals

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020
    New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore (24) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Stephon Gilmore is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. DeAndre Hopkins is the NFL's current leading receiver.

    When their teams go head-to-head Sunday, it appears we're going to get a healthy dose of one-on-one action. 

    "I think everybody knows," Gilmore said on Zolak & Bertrand when asked who he would be covering in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

    The New England Patriots corner has taken a step back from his career-best 2019. Gilmore has recorded 26 tackle and one interception with two passes defensed in 2020, earning a disappointing 61.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. He had recorded 20 passes defensed in each of the last two seasons while recording eight total interceptions.

    Hopkins has not missed a beat since an offseason trade to Arizona, racking up 72 receptions for 912 yards and four touchdowns. He has been by far Kyler Murray's favorite target, and it doesn't seem likely that will change with a less-intimidating version of Gilmore coming up on the schedule.   

