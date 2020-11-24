    Utah to Play Washington After Arizona State Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 25, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2019, file photo, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, watches over his team as they prepare for the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas in San Antonio. The season opener scheduled for Saturday between Utah and Arizona in Salt Lake City was canceled following a request from the Utes due to what the Pac-12 said were a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Washington has replaced Arizona State on Utah's football schedule after Sunday's Utes at Sun Devils matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the ASU program.

    Per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Utah is now visiting Washington on Saturday evening.

    Earlier Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced that the Utah-ASU game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday before being pushed to Sunday, was called off entirely.

    ASU revealed on Nov. 13 that there was an outbreak within the program that included head coach Herm Edwards.

    The Sun Devils' Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 games were already canceled, and now the Nov. 29 one has been as well because the team does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to suit up this weekend.

    That left Utah without an opponent, but Washington was a natural replacement. The Huskies were supposed to play Washington State on Friday, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cougars' program has forced that contest's cancelation because the team could not meet the scholarship-player threshold in time.

    Utah has played only one game this year, losing 33-17 to USC. Washington is 2-0 with wins over Oregon State and Arizona.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨

      1️⃣ Alabama ranked No. 1 ⬇️ Texas A&M first ones out 👉 Full rankings here

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨
      College Football logo
      College Football

      First CFB Playoff Rankings 🚨

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast 📝

      Here are our full bowl projections heading into this week ➡️

      Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast 📝
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast 📝

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 13 Rankings

      With plenty of uncertainty remaining, we took a shot at predicting the CFP finish ➡️

      Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 13 Rankings
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Predicting Final Four Teams Post-Week 13 Rankings

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      CFP Notebook: Bama No. 1, but Plenty of Games Left 👀

      With four Saturdays remaining, plenty will change in a wild CFP season 📝

      CFP Notebook: Bama No. 1, but Plenty of Games Left 👀
      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFP Notebook: Bama No. 1, but Plenty of Games Left 👀

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report