Utah to Play Washington After Arizona State Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Washington has replaced Arizona State on Utah's football schedule after Sunday's Utes at Sun Devils matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the ASU program.

Per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Utah is now visiting Washington on Saturday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced that the Utah-ASU game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday before being pushed to Sunday, was called off entirely.

ASU revealed on Nov. 13 that there was an outbreak within the program that included head coach Herm Edwards.

The Sun Devils' Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 games were already canceled, and now the Nov. 29 one has been as well because the team does not have the minimum number of scholarship players to suit up this weekend.

That left Utah without an opponent, but Washington was a natural replacement. The Huskies were supposed to play Washington State on Friday, but a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cougars' program has forced that contest's cancelation because the team could not meet the scholarship-player threshold in time.

Utah has played only one game this year, losing 33-17 to USC. Washington is 2-0 with wins over Oregon State and Arizona.