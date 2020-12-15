Duke Star Freshman Jalen Johnson out Indefinitely Because of Foot Injury

Brad Fedie, 247Sports.com

Duke small forward Jalen Johnson will miss Wednesday's game against Notre Dame due to a foot injury.

The school announced he will be out indefinitely.

Johnson has averaged 11.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in four appearances for the 2-2 Blue Devils.

Duke had canceled multiple nonconference games, but it is set to return to the court for an ACC battle against the Fighting Irish. The squad is in need of a win after some disappointing performances but will now be short-handed.

The 6'9", 220-pound forward, who played high school basketball for Nicolet in Milwaukee, was ranked 13th on 247Sports' composite list of the top men's basketball prospects from the class of 2020.

Jerry Meyer, 247Sports' director of basketball scouting, compared Johnson to Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown and called him a future first-round NBA draft prospect when offering this December 2018 scouting report:

"Great size for such a highly skilled player. Smooth athlete. Has the frame to fill out nicely. Room for improvement in foot quickness. Has complete skill set with high basketball IQ and top-notch court vision as a passer. Has high release jumper with range. Loves to go left. Passes well off dribble. Quality rebounder. Can improve as a defender. Tremendous talent with upside. Trending towards lottery-pick status."

Johnson transferred from Nicolet to IMG Academy before his senior season but headed back to his old school before the end of the year. He played nine games, averaging 24.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per outing.

He committed to Duke over Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin (among other well-regarded programs) after being named Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year during his junior season, when he registered 19.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He led Nicolet to the state championship as well.

Without Johnson, Duke could give small forward Wendell Moore Jr. more playing time. The sophomore posted 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game last season but has struggled to just 4.8 points per game in 2020-21.